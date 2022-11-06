 
entertainment
Prince Harry ‘spreading fears’ and ‘trampling on hearts’

Prince Harry has come under fire for attempting to ‘trample’ on the hearts of Royal Family members.

Royal biographer and author Tom Bower made these claims in his interview with OK! Magazine.

He began everything by admitting, “I think Charles will be fearful. If the book does contain the criticisms I fear it will, it could be damaging for Charles.”

“It'll challenge him in a way that will be very, very difficult in his coronation year. 'How much worse can it get?' he must think.”

This has come in reference to Prince Harry’s memoir title of Spare which points towards his dissatisfaction with being the “spare to the throne.”

After all “The title sets the tone. You don't call your book 'Spare' if you don't want to provoke a reaction. I think [he's implying] he was cast off, pushed aside, made to feel irrelevant and unwanted.”

