Sunday Nov 06 2022
Aaron Carter made chilling prediction about dying young: Deets inside

Sunday Nov 06, 2022

Aaron Carter made a horrifying prediction about dying young long before his tragic death at age 34. 

The singer-turned-rapper, 34, was found dead at his house in Lancaster, California on November 5th, 2022 and his representatives confirmed his death in a statement.

Aaron was arrested for driving under the influence and possession of marijuana back in 2017.

In an eerie interview, he told Us Weekly that he didn't think he would make it to the age of 30 and spoke out about his childhood struggles.

He said: "I thought I would die by 30,” he said.

“Even when I was 13, 14, I thought, ‘Oh, my God. I’m going to die'."

Speaking about finding stardom at age 9, he said: “Life, it was pretty tough.

“I dealt with a lot of trauma, a lot of loss, a lot of loneliness. I just felt like I needed to get away.”

According to TMZ, Aaron's body was found in his bathtub, and police 'received a 911 call at 11 AM Saturday that a male had drowned in the tub'.

Following the news, his ex-girlfriend, Melanie, 30, who is the mother of his son Prince, posted a two-second clip of herself crying on TikTok.

