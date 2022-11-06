Kanye West's low key outing with girlfriend Juliana Nalu after being dubbed 'Nazi' by Amy Schumer

 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 06 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 06, 2022

Kanye West keeps a low profile as he steps out for a dinner date with his new model girlfriend Juliana Nalu.

On November 5, Kanye West stepped out for a dinner date in Los Angeles with girlfriend, model Juliana Nalu.

According to the Daily Mail, the outing comes after Kanye has been the center of controversies and Amy Schumer acridly dubbed him a Nazi during her recent Saturday Night Live hosting gig.

The 45-year-old donned a casual look with a pair of light taupe cargo trousers, and a beige T-shirt with a cream-coloured zipped hoodie over it. 

The Yeezy founder completed the look with a marble baseball cap underneath the hood and Balenciaga Croc boots.

The rapper's 24-year-old model girlfriend flashed an ultra-toned figure in a stomach-baring outfit. 

While Juliana sported black leather low-waisted pants, a sleeves black top with a pair of arm-length black gloves from Balenciaga. The Brazilian beauty teamed the look with black pointed boots and dark shades.

The duo seems to be dating since October as they were spotted on several dates in the LA area. Juliana is rumoured to have met Kanye through his brand Yeezy as she recently posted a picture rocking the brand's shades.


See the couple's looks below:


