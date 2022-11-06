 
Shaquille O'Neal dissed Kanye West amid Twitter spat

Shaquille O'Neal dissed Kanye West amid Twitter spat

Shaquille O'Neal ripped Kanye West after Ye dissed the basketballer for a financial partnership with businessman Jamie Salter, according to Fox News.

On Thursday, West took to Twitter, "Shaq is in business with Jamie Salter," a Canadian billionaire who is the CEO of Authentic Brands Group.

"Jaimie [sic] first said he's 50/50 with David Beckham and 50/50 with Shaq. I said, 'Jamie . . . There's no such thing as 50/50 in business . . . Who has the extra 1 percent for the control and voting rights,'" West tweeted.

It didn't take long for O'Neal to respond, telling the rapper in a tweet, "Believe me, you don't know me like that.

"Worry about your business, and to quote the once great Kanye west [sic], 'I got more money than you, so why would i listen to you,'" the "NBA on TNT" analyst continued, telling West, "take my advice get your family business in order. Have a great day, brother."


