Sunday Nov 06 2022
'EastEnders' star Danniella Westbrook shares her 'stunning' transformation on 49th birthday

Sunday Nov 06, 2022

EastEnders star Danniella Westbrook shares her stunning transformation on 49th birthday
The actor surprised her fans with a stunning transformation on Sunday as she celebrated her 49th birthday.

The actress took to Instagram to share a snap of herself looking very glamorous before spending time with her friends in the north of England.

Former EastEnders star Danniella was in good spirits but shared how just days earlier she'd slumped into a deep depression.

She wrote on the social media site: 'Funny how a picture can make everyone assume life’s ok… Two days before this I wanted my life to end.

'Thank goodness for my son and his Mrs, Chad and my friends I call my family xx without you all this picture wouldn’t of happened at all.

'Sometimes the people who should be the closest to us aren’t they are the ones who cause you the most pain, lie to you, and actually don’t even like you.

It’s ok not to be perfect and it’s ok to not like people. Just be real because people’s actions can cause someone pain self loathing. And for them to not want to wake up.

It comes after former Celebrity Big Brother housemate Danniella sparked concern last week as she shared and then deleted a bizarre tweet.

The former EastEnders star left her 228k Twitter fans battled as she shared an eyebrow-raising tweet which read: 'I. I oil i i in. I'm so glad i. Ii N i. I I i.'

