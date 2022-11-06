 
Sunday Nov 06 2022
King Charles III Coronation: Buckingham Palace makes big announcement

Sunday Nov 06, 2022

Britons will get an extra bank holiday on King Charles III Coronation, which will take place on Saturday 6 May, 2022 at Westminster Abbey.

The new monarch, 73, has announced a bank holiday for Monday 8 May, giving the families a chance to "come together and celebrate" the event.

Announcing the exciting news, Buckingham Palace stated that the event will "reflect the Monarch's role today and look towards the future".

Charles has officially become King following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, but it is a tradition to wait a sufficient time period of mourning before crowning the new sovereign.

The ceremony is expected to bring millions of tourists from all over the world to London next year.

