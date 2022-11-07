 
Mimi Parker dies at 55

Mimi Parker dies at 55

The drummer and vocalist for slowcore band Low Mimi Parker died at the age of 55.

She passed away on Saturday from ovarian cancer. Her band’s shared the news of her death on its Twitter page.

“Friends, it’s hard to put the universe into language and into a short message, but she passed away last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours,” read the post. “Keep her name close and sacred. Share this moment with someone who needs you. Love is indeed the most important thing.”

Parker and husband Alan Sparhawk formed Low in 1993. Their debut record “I Could Live in Hope” arrived in 1994, and the band remained indie before moving to Sub Pop in 2004.

Their last record was “Hey What” in 2021, their first as a duo.

The group planned a 2023 tour, but canceled remaining dates in 2022 as Parker fought her illness.

