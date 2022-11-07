 
entertainment
Monday Nov 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West are now on speaking terms?

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 07, 2022

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West are now on speaking terms?
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West are now on speaking terms?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reportedly seem to be becoming closer than ever since their apparent falling out.

For those unversed, this insight has been obtained by the Daily Mail and according to their report, the duo was papped at SoFi Stadium this Saturday.

This comes in shocking contrast to how the duo appeared only to be communicating through their assistants in the not-so-distant past.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West are now on speaking terms?
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West are now on speaking terms?

The duo were spotted chatting it up on the sidelines, according to the outlet, and appeared to have pleasant smiles.

While Kim came donning a thick black sweater and biker shorts, Kanye was seen with his hood up and back towards the camera.

Next to the duo was their eldest daughter North West, 9, to watch the final game FL Flag Football season.

More From Entertainment:

Angel Carter mourns twin brother Aaron Carter, 'I loved you beyond measure'

Angel Carter mourns twin brother Aaron Carter, 'I loved you beyond measure'
‘Misogynistic’ Kanye West talks ‘getting Me Too-ed’: 'Against women'

‘Misogynistic’ Kanye West talks ‘getting Me Too-ed’: 'Against women'
Nick Carter talks about younger brother Aaron Carter's death

Nick Carter talks about younger brother Aaron Carter's death

Gigi Hadid leaves Twitter after Elon Musk’s takeover

Gigi Hadid leaves Twitter after Elon Musk’s takeover
Johnson Beharry received email about Queen Elizabeth's funeral before her death

Johnson Beharry received email about Queen Elizabeth's funeral before her death

Mimi Parker dies at 55

Mimi Parker dies at 55

Prince William and Kate Middleton monitor Prince Harry's work

Prince William and Kate Middleton monitor Prince Harry's work

'King Charles will extend 'ban' to Meghan and Harry's children'

'King Charles will extend 'ban' to Meghan and Harry's children'
Del Toro explores fascism and puppets in dark animated 'Pinocchio'

Del Toro explores fascism and puppets in dark animated 'Pinocchio'
Strictly's Kym Marsh was subjected to bullying in school

Strictly's Kym Marsh was subjected to bullying in school
Prince William gives fans hint into a chat with England footballers Harry Kane, Declan Rice

Prince William gives fans hint into a chat with England footballers Harry Kane, Declan Rice
Kate Middleton teases Meghan Markle with her latest post?

Kate Middleton teases Meghan Markle with her latest post?