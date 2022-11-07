‘Misogynistic’ Kanye West talks ‘getting Me Too-ed’: 'Against women'

Kanye West shocks audience members who have come forward to address his right-winged misogynistic take on domestic abuse and women.

An audience member from the second season of Letterman's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, Noah Reich, recently came out to discuss the ‘misogynistic’ ideologies Kanye West shared during his 2019 interview with the host.

According to Reich’s recollections, Kanye discussed everything from his mental health to the ‘beef’ with Drake, Rihanna and victim blaming, and even supported Donald Trump supporters.

He even went as far as to showcase his fears surrounding how he may end up ‘Me Too-ed’ like a close friend of his.

“It was shocking to see that Kanye West could share harmful alt-right beliefs, conspiracy theory after conspiracy, and misogynistic beliefs about women for the majority of the interview and end up with an edit that removed all those items in favour of celebrity fluff content, Reich explained to The Wrap.

At one point during the taping audience members even started to shout at Kanye for his Nazi comments and recalled screaming “because they are Nazi’s”

Before concluding he also went on to tell the outlet that while he’s “not sure what legalities they're dealing with” there was no “honest assessment of what went on that night” in the edited release.