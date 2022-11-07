Prince William, Kate Middleton break 'royal protocol' on recent visit

Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly broke a royal protocol during their recent visit to Scarborough this week, said a royal expert.

Reacting to the Prince and Princess of Wales posing for selfies with the crowd, royal commentator Neil Sean said that Princess Anne could have been “offended” by the gestures.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Neil said: “Could the brand new Prince and Princess of Wales have offended Princess Royal?

"Princess Anne is not too keen on breaking royal protocol. She comes from an era where protocol was incredibly important.

"While she has had to adapt in the modern age, she told me once that she couldn't understand why people wanted to film events on their phones, rather than being in the moment."

The commentator continued: “The Prince and Princess of Wales have taken it a step further by posing for a number of selfies.

"This is not something the late Queen or the Princess Royal are keen on.

"On a visit to Scarborough, they seemingly broke royal protocol. They agreed to have numerous selfies with people in the crowd.

"One man even put her arm around Catherine. This would not have happened a few years ago.

"Sources in the Palace tell me that this is simply the way that William and Catherine want to run things - that it's about reaching out to the people who have come to see them,” the expert added. "According to Anne, she simply just does not get it.”