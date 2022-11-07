 
‘EastEnders’ star Kellie Shirley announces she’s expecting third child with husband Phil Davies

Kellie Shirley has announced that she is pregnant with her third child with her husband Phil Davies.

The former EastEnders star, 41, who admitted she was 'floored' by the 'shock' news, already shares seven-year-old twins Pearl and Louis with her partner.

In a new interview, she explained how she began to feel unwell while filming CBeebies show, Biff & Chip, over the summer.

She told OK! magazine: 'I was literally on my hands and knees feeling horrendous and the on-set medic called John, said, "Are you sure you're not pregnant?"

'I was like, "Oh no, I'm hardly seeing my husband! It's just this heat." Then I was being sick for a couple of weeks and he said, "Go and get a pregnancy test," so I did.

'It came back positive straightaway. I was like, "Oh my God, John was right!" It was a really lovely surprise. I feel very lucky.'

Kellie, who claimed she'd 'always wanted twins', shared that her daughter Pearl is 'so excited' for the baby boy, even drawing 'lovely little cards' for the tot.

However, she joked that son Louie has been in tears since he's convinced his parents will 'love the baby more than me'.

She admitted she was concerned people would view her 'differently' as a pregnant actress but has since realised that the world has 'moved on'.

The actress married writer Phil in 2010, and starred on the BBC One soap as Carly Wicks between 2006 and 2008, making a brief return in 2012.

