Monday Nov 07 2022
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry enjoy romantic date night in California

Monday Nov 07, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are busy in their bombshell projects alongside raising Lilibet and Archie, found time to have a romantic outing together in California.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been seen enjoying an intimate night together in Ojai, California.

Harry and Meghan were all smiles as they spent some pleasant moments outside their Montecito mansion, and dined at aptly-named eatery, The Dutchess, a bakery, café and restaurant.

The royal couple went almost unnoticed during their outing as they were not even accompanied with their kids, Lilibet and Archie.

The Dutchess, named after the eatery's original oven - is located around 20 miles from the couple's family home in Santa Barbara. 

It seems as Meghan's mother Doria Ragland arranged the outing for the couple as she might have assured Meghan and Harry that she would take care of their children in their absence.

