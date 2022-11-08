Victoria Beckham joins Spice Girls at Geri Horner’s 50th birthday bash

Victoria Beckham finally joined the rest of the Spice Girls at the 50th birthday party of Geri Horner.

However, Mel B appeared to not attend the party on Saturday night with the rest of her bandmates.

Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, and Mel C were all spotted having a blast at the glitzy event, even gathering to sing their old classics.

But Mel B, 47, who recently confirmed her engagement to Rory McPhee, reportedly did not appear at the event.

Geri spared no expense at the lavish party, and according to The Sun, dropped a whopping £400,000 on the bash.

Ginger Spice turned 50 in August and had planned her party for September but postponed it due to the Queen's death.