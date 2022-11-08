 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham joins Spice Girls at Geri Horner’s 50th birthday bash

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 08, 2022

Victoria Beckham joins Spice Girls at Geri Horner’s 50th birthday bash
Victoria Beckham joins Spice Girls at Geri Horner’s 50th birthday bash

Victoria Beckham finally joined the rest of the Spice Girls at the 50th birthday party of Geri Horner.

However, Mel B appeared to not attend the party on Saturday night with the rest of her bandmates.

Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, and Mel C were all spotted having a blast at the glitzy event, even gathering to sing their old classics.

But Mel B, 47, who recently confirmed her engagement to Rory McPhee, reportedly did not appear at the event.

Geri spared no expense at the lavish party, and according to The Sun, dropped a whopping £400,000 on the bash.

Ginger Spice turned 50 in August and had planned her party for September but postponed it due to the Queen's death. 

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle lack 'authentic friendship'

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle lack 'authentic friendship'
Kate Middleton, Prince William stunned by Harry on their wedding day

Kate Middleton, Prince William stunned by Harry on their wedding day
Netflix renews Ryan Murphy's 'Monster', 'The Watcher'

Netflix renews Ryan Murphy's 'Monster', 'The Watcher'
King Charles, Prince Andrew's meeting details revealed

King Charles, Prince Andrew's meeting details revealed
Kris Jenner looks stunning as she walks hand in hand with boyfriend Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner looks stunning as she walks hand in hand with boyfriend Corey Gamble
Prince Harry seems embracing Hollywood lifestyle

Prince Harry seems embracing Hollywood lifestyle
Johnny Depp spotted for first time since his split from British lawyer Joelle Rich

Johnny Depp spotted for first time since his split from British lawyer Joelle Rich
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry enjoy romantic date night in California

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry enjoy romantic date night in California
Netflix movies for Tom Hanks fans: Check out the top 10 list

Netflix movies for Tom Hanks fans: Check out the top 10 list
Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg announces royal engagement

Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg announces royal engagement
Prince Harry ‘annoyed’ as Meghan Markle 'contradicts' him in Netflix show

Prince Harry ‘annoyed’ as Meghan Markle 'contradicts' him in Netflix show
Travis Scott shares loved-up snap with Kylie Jenner following cheating rumours

Travis Scott shares loved-up snap with Kylie Jenner following cheating rumours