 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle lack 'authentic friendship'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 08, 2022

Body language expert Judi James have taken a closer look at Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's relationship, saying they perform to stop rumours of a rift rather than signaling of any 'authentic friendship'.

James claimed that Kate, the Princess of Wales and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex lacked an "authentic friendship", in another dose of body language analysis with Express UK.

The expert said that, while they have appeared together as the "best of friends" since the last pictures showed them alongside Princes Harry and William, events since have produced "signal poses".

James continued: "There are numerous photos of the two women looking like the best of pals but many appear to be ‘signal’ poses."

She added these are "performances intended to stop rumours of a rift rather than signals of any authentic friendship".

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton, Prince William stunned by Harry on their wedding day

Kate Middleton, Prince William stunned by Harry on their wedding day
Netflix renews Ryan Murphy's 'Monster', 'The Watcher'

Netflix renews Ryan Murphy's 'Monster', 'The Watcher'
King Charles, Prince Andrew's meeting details revealed

King Charles, Prince Andrew's meeting details revealed
Kris Jenner looks stunning as she walks hand in hand with boyfriend Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner looks stunning as she walks hand in hand with boyfriend Corey Gamble
Prince Harry seems embracing Hollywood lifestyle

Prince Harry seems embracing Hollywood lifestyle
Johnny Depp spotted for first time since his split from British lawyer Joelle Rich

Johnny Depp spotted for first time since his split from British lawyer Joelle Rich
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry enjoy romantic date night in California

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry enjoy romantic date night in California
Netflix movies for Tom Hanks fans: Check out the top 10 list

Netflix movies for Tom Hanks fans: Check out the top 10 list
Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg announces royal engagement

Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg announces royal engagement
Prince Harry ‘annoyed’ as Meghan Markle 'contradicts' him in Netflix show

Prince Harry ‘annoyed’ as Meghan Markle 'contradicts' him in Netflix show
Travis Scott shares loved-up snap with Kylie Jenner following cheating rumours

Travis Scott shares loved-up snap with Kylie Jenner following cheating rumours
'Wonka' co-star sang praise of Timothée Chalamet performance

'Wonka' co-star sang praise of Timothée Chalamet performance