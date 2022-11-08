 
Tuesday Nov 08 2022
Brooklyn Beckham wants to be 'young dad' to 'bunch of kids' like David Beckham

Tuesday Nov 08, 2022

Brooklyn Beckham is fawning over the idea of welcoming babies with Nicola Peltz.

The aspiring chef wants to have a "bunch of kids" and is waiting for a go ahead from the Transformers actress.

"I could have had kids yesterday. Obviously it's my wife's body, but I've always wanted to have a bunch of kids around," he told People Magazine.

"That's something I really want to do. And my dad was young when he had me. He was 23. And I'm 23 now. I've always wanted to be a young dad."

In People's upcoming 2022 Sexiest Men Alive issue, Brooklyn said: "Her family lives in Florida and mine in the UK, but we have our own life out here in LA and it's really really lovely. Just having each other's company, it's the best."

