Shakira gets kids custody after 12-hour ‘intense’ meeting with ex Gerard Pique

Shakira is finally able to relocate to Miami along with her two kids as she reached a settlement with ex Gerard Pique following a 12-hour-long marathon meeting.

The Barcelona star has reportedly given up to the Waka Waka singer’s wishes as the duo agreed on a custody arrangement to avoid an ugly court fight.

The Columbian singer will take her boys, Sasha and Milan, to the U.S. after Christmas while the footballer gets visitation rights to see his kids whenever he wants.

The former lovers had a meeting that started on Monday at their family home in Esplugues de Llobregat on the outskirts of Barcelona and ended this morning.

The summit was described as “intense” by the Catalan daily El Periodico while their rival La Vanguardia revealed that “Milan and Sasha will go with Shakira to Miami.”

“The children will spend Christmas in Barcelona but as soon as 2023 begins, the footballer will say goodbye and assume a painful sacrifice so that the youngsters don’t experience an even more traumatic separation between their parents.

“He will be able to cross the Atlantic Ocean to see them whenever he wants. The costs will be borne by both of them,” the outlet reported.

Shakira and Pique announced their breakup in June this year after an 11-year-long romance without disclosing the reasons behind their shocking split.