 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Shakira gets kids custody after 12-hour ‘intense’ meeting with ex Gerard Pique

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 08, 2022

Shakira gets kids custody after 12-hour ‘intense’ meeting with ex Gerard Pique
Shakira gets kids custody after 12-hour ‘intense’ meeting with ex Gerard Pique

Shakira is finally able to relocate to Miami along with her two kids as she reached a settlement with ex Gerard Pique following a 12-hour-long marathon meeting.

The Barcelona star has reportedly given up to the Waka Waka singer’s wishes as the duo agreed on a custody arrangement to avoid an ugly court fight.

The Columbian singer will take her boys, Sasha and Milan, to the U.S. after Christmas while the footballer gets visitation rights to see his kids whenever he wants.

The former lovers had a meeting that started on Monday at their family home in Esplugues de Llobregat on the outskirts of Barcelona and ended this morning.

The summit was described as “intense” by the Catalan daily El Periodico while their rival La Vanguardia revealed that “Milan and Sasha will go with Shakira to Miami.”

“The children will spend Christmas in Barcelona but as soon as 2023 begins, the footballer will say goodbye and assume a painful sacrifice so that the youngsters don’t experience an even more traumatic separation between their parents.

“He will be able to cross the Atlantic Ocean to see them whenever he wants. The costs will be borne by both of them,” the outlet reported.

Shakira and Pique announced their breakup in June this year after an 11-year-long romance without disclosing the reasons behind their shocking split.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry at war with Netflix over docuseries release date

Prince Harry at war with Netflix over docuseries release date
King Charles thought Meghan looked like Kate Middleton's sister: 'No idea she was biracial'

King Charles thought Meghan looked like Kate Middleton's sister: 'No idea she was biracial'
Prince Harry fans worried Duke will get 'irrelevant' after release of 'Spare'

Prince Harry fans worried Duke will get 'irrelevant' after release of 'Spare'
Kanye West hit by lawsuit for unauthorized use of sample song in ‘Donda’ album

Kanye West hit by lawsuit for unauthorized use of sample song in ‘Donda’ album

Zayn Malik pens open letter to UK premiere Rishi Sudak over free school meals

Zayn Malik pens open letter to UK premiere Rishi Sudak over free school meals
Creator of 'Joyland' feels nervous to bring film to Pakistani audiences

Creator of 'Joyland' feels nervous to bring film to Pakistani audiences
Buckingham Palace reveals Queen Consort Camilla new cypher

Buckingham Palace reveals Queen Consort Camilla new cypher
Queen ‘hit back’ at Harry, Meghan for ‘cashing in’ on royal link

Queen ‘hit back’ at Harry, Meghan for ‘cashing in’ on royal link
Rihanna reveals what her Super Bowl Halftime performance would include

Rihanna reveals what her Super Bowl Halftime performance would include

Taylor Swift drops limited-time new version of ‘Anti-Hero’ with The Bleachers

Taylor Swift drops limited-time new version of ‘Anti-Hero’ with The Bleachers
‘Deadpool 3’: Ryan Reynolds says Hugh Jackman wanted to return to Wolverine

‘Deadpool 3’: Ryan Reynolds says Hugh Jackman wanted to return to Wolverine
Sydney Sweeney reflects on being nervous by Dakota Johnson’s presence

Sydney Sweeney reflects on being nervous by Dakota Johnson’s presence