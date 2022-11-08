 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry fans worried Duke will get 'irrelevant' after release of 'Spare'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 08, 2022

Prince Harry's admirers are worried he will lose his brand after his memoir is out.

Royal expert Expert Schiffer is afraid the Duke of Sussex can create 'combustion' in his relationship with the royals, if he goes ahead with his explosive book.

Speaking to Daily Star, Mr Schiffer said: "I'm sure that they have massive reservations about the biography. Harry does, because of how it could blow up and create spontaneous combustion with their relationship at its current point, being so unstable.

"Harry is becoming less relevant in this new power structure with Charles.

"Any choices you would have made under the Queen if you're at Harry's camp or Meghan's camp, are being rethought, including how those messages are getting communicated," he noted.

Harry's memoir titled 'Spare' is out on January 10, 2023.

