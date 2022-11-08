Queen Consort Camilla’s new official cypher impresses royal fans

file footage

Queen Consort Camilla’s official royal cypher was released on Tuesday, November 8, and managed to impress royal fans, who think that it is even better than King Charles’.



King Charles’ cypher was released weeks after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, and featured an entwined ‘C’ and ‘R’ for Charles and Rex, the Latin word for King.

In the same vein, his wife Camilla’s cypher features her initial ‘C’ with an ‘R’, this time representing Regina, Latin for Queen.

Camilla’s cypher, designed by calligrapher Professor Ewan Clayton from the Faculty and Academic Board of The Royal Drawing School, features the ‘C’ and ‘R’ intertwined elegantly, in stark contrast with King Charles’ which appears more modern and stiffer.

Commenting on Queen Camilla’s choice, netizens took to Twitter to share their thoughts, with one saying, “Wonderful, even better than the King’s maybe,” while another said, “I like it prefer it to KC’s.”

The cypher’s release comes just days after King Charles’ May, 2023 coronation was announced as a bank holiday in the UK.