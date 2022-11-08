 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Stephen Colbert jokes Liz Truss was responsible for ‘killing the Queen’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 08, 2022

Stephen Colbert jokes Liz Truss was responsible for ‘killing the Queen’
Stephen Colbert jokes Liz Truss was responsible for ‘killing the Queen’

Stephen Colbert joked that Liz Truss was responsible for ‘killing the Queen’ leaving John Oliver in hysterics.

The comedian asked John for information about Rishi Sunak who Oliver said was “wealthy beyond any real realistic expectation”.

“How’s his curtsy?” Stephen asked. “Because I don’t know if you saw Liz Truss’s curtsy, but it killed the queen. Her curtsy killed the queen.”

John banged on the desk in hysterics before he said: “It did. I don’t want to hear any (expletive) from CBS’s lawyers here. 

"It did. Liz Truss, through her curtsy, killed the Queen, because the Queen looked at Liz Truss, thought, ‘You know what, I don’t want to do this anymore and died. That’s what happened.”

Stephen added: “That’s a fact. That is a verifiable blue check on that fact right there.”

“I’ve got eight dollars on me right now, you can blue-check that fact,” Oliver replied, in reference to Elon Musk’s plans to make Twitter users pay to be verified on the platform.”

More From Entertainment:

Royal Family's 'causes' on stake amid UK financial recovery plan

Royal Family's 'causes' on stake amid UK financial recovery plan

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk seemingly confirm reconciliation rumours

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk seemingly confirm reconciliation rumours
Diana's death dubbed 'powerful place' for Prince Harry to start his memoir from

Diana's death dubbed 'powerful place' for Prince Harry to start his memoir from
The Firm doesn't 'want to engage' in buzz of Prince Harry's book

The Firm doesn't 'want to engage' in buzz of Prince Harry's book
Victoria Beckham worried Nicola Peltz rift will ‘cheapen’ her brand

Victoria Beckham worried Nicola Peltz rift will ‘cheapen’ her brand
Selena Gomez still ‘hopeful’ for love after going through past heartbreaks

Selena Gomez still ‘hopeful’ for love after going through past heartbreaks

Queen Consort Camilla’s new official cypher impresses royal fans

Queen Consort Camilla’s new official cypher impresses royal fans
Prince Andrew cracks a laugh after King Charles left him ‘crying’

Prince Andrew cracks a laugh after King Charles left him ‘crying’
Prince Harry at war with Netflix over docuseries release date

Prince Harry at war with Netflix over docuseries release date
King Charles thought Meghan looked like Kate Middleton's sister: 'No idea she was biracial'

King Charles thought Meghan looked like Kate Middleton's sister: 'No idea she was biracial'
Prince Harry fans worried Duke will get 'irrelevant' after release of 'Spare'

Prince Harry fans worried Duke will get 'irrelevant' after release of 'Spare'
Kanye West hit by lawsuit for unauthorized use of sample song in ‘Donda’ album

Kanye West hit by lawsuit for unauthorized use of sample song in ‘Donda’ album