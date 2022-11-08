 
Showbiz
Tuesday Nov 08 2022
Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu lit up 'Vogue India' cover

Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu to feature in film 'The Crew'

Earlier today, Vogue India magazine unveiled their new cover page that featured a powerful trio; Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

Kriti, taking it to her Instagram handle, revealed the cover while sharing a small monochrome video. She wrote: “The Gang is here! And I’m toooo excited about this one… stay tuned.”

In a small snippet, the three ladies could be seen adjusting their outfits and posing for the camera.

The cover page was accompanied by the words Dream Cast which made fans believe that this might be an announcement to a new project, reports HindustanTimes.

The news seems to be confirmed as filmmaker Rhea Kapoor also shared the cover page on her Instagram handle.

She wrote: “After three years of dreaming, writing, planning I present to you @ektakapoor on the November Cover of @vougeindia our ‘dream cast’ which is now a reality. ‘The Crew’ starring @tabuiful @kareenakapoorkhan and @kritisanon starts shoot February 2023. Directed by @rajoosworld by @nidsmehra and Mehul Suri.”

The powerful trio will be starring in Rhea Kapoor’s upcoming film The Crew and they made the announcement of this special project through the Vogue cover. 

