Tuesday Nov 08 2022
Kristen Bell shares how her daughters’ insults keep her grounded

Tuesday Nov 08, 2022

Kristen Bell has recently explained how her daughters’ “insults” kept her “humble” while promoting her upcoming movie People We Hate at the Wedding.

“The amount of insults that they can hurl at me in a very short period of time, it really brings me back down to earth,” said Kristen in a latest interview with E! News.

The actress, who shares two daughters with husband Dax Shepard, quipped, “I come home and they will just they'll pull the rug out from under you so quickly.”

She continued, “If there should ever be a movie about my life, it should be called My Kids Keep Me Grounded.”

During interview, Kristen revealed that she and Dax, who tied the knot in 2013, are “very romantic people” and they don’t need “declaration of love like a vow renewal ceremony” as they “do it on the daily basis”.

“We love the romance. When we walk in the parks or on trails hiking Hollywood, we're pointing out lovebirds to our girls. We're like, 'Look, those people are lovebirds' if people are holding hands,” she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the forthcoming movie will premiere on Prime Video on November 18. 

