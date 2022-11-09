 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Demi Lovato rose to fame because of Selena Gomez?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 09, 2022

Demi Lovato rose to fame because of Selena Gomez?
Demi Lovato rose to fame because of Selena Gomez?

Selena Gomez proved to be a great friend as she helped Demi Lovato rose to fame by turning down the lead role in Camp Rock.

The Only Murders in the Building star was offered the role of Mitchie Torres in the hit musical television film but she passed on the gig to the Heart Attack singer.

In a resurfaced clip of David DeLuise's 2020 interview on the Wildchat Sports podcast, he claimed that the part was originally offered to Gomez.

“I’ve never really said this story but they offered Camp Rock to Selena … and she knew that if she passed on it, Demi would get the part,” DeLuise, who played Gomez's father in Wizards of Waverly Place said.

“So, she passed on it, which was very nice to do,” he added while pointing out that at the time Gomez and Lovato were close pals. “And they were friends. They were on the show Barney together.”

The actor appeared to be suggesting that Gomez gave a nudge to Lovato’s career as her role in the 2008 teen movie made her a household name.

“That’s so sweet,” one fan wrote when the clip of the interview was posted on TikTok while another commented, “Selena is such a great friend.”

More From Entertainment:

Humayun Saeed looks dapper at Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ London premiere

Humayun Saeed looks dapper at Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ London premiere
Prince Harry clashing with Netflix over documentary release date

Prince Harry clashing with Netflix over documentary release date
Princess Martha Louise follows in footsteps of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?

Princess Martha Louise follows in footsteps of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?
King Charles 'will be seen' in 'The Crown', says Dominic West

King Charles 'will be seen' in 'The Crown', says Dominic West

Ali Fazal lands pivotal role in Hollywood film 'Afghan Dreamers'

Ali Fazal lands pivotal role in Hollywood film 'Afghan Dreamers'
‘The Crown’ accused of leading ‘younger generation’ to attack Camilla

‘The Crown’ accused of leading ‘younger generation’ to attack Camilla
Adult Swim drops trailer for ‘Rick and Morty’ upcoming season 6

Adult Swim drops trailer for ‘Rick and Morty’ upcoming season 6
Here's why Justin Bieber is 'scared to death' of former neighbour Judge Judy

Here's why Justin Bieber is 'scared to death' of former neighbour Judge Judy
Aaron Carter’s grieving ex-fiancée shares they ‘wanted more children’

Aaron Carter’s grieving ex-fiancée shares they ‘wanted more children’

Jennifer Lopez says that she 'learned' from her public relationship with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez says that she 'learned' from her public relationship with Ben Affleck
Netflix cancels ‘Partner Track’, ‘The Imperfects’ after one season

Netflix cancels ‘Partner Track’, ‘The Imperfects’ after one season