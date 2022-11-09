Demi Lovato rose to fame because of Selena Gomez?

Selena Gomez proved to be a great friend as she helped Demi Lovato rose to fame by turning down the lead role in Camp Rock.

The Only Murders in the Building star was offered the role of Mitchie Torres in the hit musical television film but she passed on the gig to the Heart Attack singer.

In a resurfaced clip of David DeLuise's 2020 interview on the Wildchat Sports podcast, he claimed that the part was originally offered to Gomez.

“I’ve never really said this story but they offered Camp Rock to Selena … and she knew that if she passed on it, Demi would get the part,” DeLuise, who played Gomez's father in Wizards of Waverly Place said.

“So, she passed on it, which was very nice to do,” he added while pointing out that at the time Gomez and Lovato were close pals. “And they were friends. They were on the show Barney together.”

The actor appeared to be suggesting that Gomez gave a nudge to Lovato’s career as her role in the 2008 teen movie made her a household name.

“That’s so sweet,” one fan wrote when the clip of the interview was posted on TikTok while another commented, “Selena is such a great friend.”