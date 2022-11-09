 
Johnny Depp exudes charm in controversial cameo on Rihanna Savage X Fenty show

Johnny Depp turned heads as he made his controversial cameo on the fourth installment of Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty show amid intense backlash.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star looked charming as he walked for the Diamonds hitmaker fashion show which premiered on Amazon Prime.

The Hollywood hunk stunned the audience in forest green 'Sheer X Smoking Jacket' and 'Sheer X Sleep Pant' which the star paired with a low-neck tank top from the singer’s brand Savage.

Depp could be seen walking in the forest during his one-minute appearance while male dancers grooved behind him to the sound of Outkast's So Fresh, So Clean.

The actor completed his getup by sporting several chains around his neck while his hair was styled in a messy ponytail.

Rihanna’s show also featured stars like Cara Delevingne, Irina Shayk, Anitta, Joan Smalls, Taraji P Henson, Burna Boy, and the singer herself.

Depp's appearance came after he won the bombshell defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard who accused him of domestic abuse.

After the news broke of the Edwards Scissorhands actor's cameo in the singer’s fashion show, several fans threatened to boycott Rihanna for choosing Depp to represent her brand. 

