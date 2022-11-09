 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 09 2022
By
Web Desk

'The Crown' actor admits playing Prince Philip 'reinforced' his view of Royal Family

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 09, 2022

The Crown actor admits playing Prince Philip reinforced his view of Royal Family
'The Crown' actor admits playing Prince Philip 'reinforced' his view of Royal Family

Jonathan Pryce admitted that portraying Prince Philip’s character in The Crown ‘reinforced’ his view of the Royal Family.

“I’m not a monarchist, and I thought I would have very little interest in the royal family but my wife Kate and I decided to watch it. We got to the end of episode one, and we turned to each other and said, ‘Shall we watch another one?’,” he said. “We just got hooked.”

The 75-year-old told Yahoo UK and other media; “Changed it? No. It's reinforced my feelings about them.”

"I suppose, looking at Prince Philip it's made me much more aware of the kind of man he was behind the headlines,” he added.

"He spent most of his life getting bad press for saying all the wrong things, usually in the colonies, and finding more about the man who was behind all of that has changed my view of him, essentially."

He said: "I think it's bound to affect their perception of what we do, but I'm confident that the numbers will grow even bigger.

"After the Queen died, the viewing figures went up 500% for previous series of The Crown and I don't want to sound too pompous about it, but I think people will gain a bit of comfort from seeing her embodied again."

More From Entertainment:

Chris Evans says he 'absolutely' wants to 'build a family'

Chris Evans says he 'absolutely' wants to 'build a family'
Camila Mendes and ‘Música’ co-star Rudy Mancuso are dating?

Camila Mendes and ‘Música’ co-star Rudy Mancuso are dating?
Alanis Morissette reveals why she dropped out of Rock Hall of Fame performance

Alanis Morissette reveals why she dropped out of Rock Hall of Fame performance
Christina Applegate praises Selena Gomez for ‘eye-opening’ documentary

Christina Applegate praises Selena Gomez for ‘eye-opening’ documentary
Spain’s former king appeals for immunity over UK harassment case

Spain’s former king appeals for immunity over UK harassment case
Johnny Depp exudes charm in controversial cameo on Rihanna Savage X Fenty show

Johnny Depp exudes charm in controversial cameo on Rihanna Savage X Fenty show
Prince William, Kate Middleton upset over Mike Tindall’s ‘demeaning’ antics

Prince William, Kate Middleton upset over Mike Tindall’s ‘demeaning’ antics
Britney Spears shades Millie Bobby Brown on her biopic comment

Britney Spears shades Millie Bobby Brown on her biopic comment
Meghan Markle is too 'dangerous' to be 'Spare' Prince Harry's wife: Expert

Meghan Markle is too 'dangerous' to be 'Spare' Prince Harry's wife: Expert
‘Black Panther’ returns to cinemas worldwide without Chadwick Boseman

‘Black Panther’ returns to cinemas worldwide without Chadwick Boseman
Humayun Saeed looks dapper at Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ London premiere

Humayun Saeed looks dapper at Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ London premiere
Demi Lovato rose to fame because of Selena Gomez?

Demi Lovato rose to fame because of Selena Gomez?