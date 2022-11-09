Netflix series 'The Lincoln Lawyer' upcoming season 2 details

Netflix series The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 was announced in June 2022 a month after the release and tremendous success of the its first season.

The drama was adapted from Michael Connelly’s Mickey Haller book series and left the fans waiting for another season.

The Lincoln Lawyer’s first season was based on The Brass Verdict which is the second novel in the Mickey Haller series. Along with the announcement of the second season, the streamer also revealed the upcoming season would be based upon the fourth book, titled The Fifth Witness.

On Oct. 31, author Michael Connelly dropped a photo on Instagram from the set of The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 announcing that the filming had begun on the new season. The production is expected to wrap on March 23, 2023.



