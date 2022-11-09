Rebel Wilson shares the meaning behind her daughter’s name Royce

Rebel Wilson has recently talked about the inspiration behind her newborn daughter’s name Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson, whom she welcomed two days ago.



In a latest interview with PEOPLE, the Pitch Perfect star disclosed, “I wanted an original name starting with the letter R and so eventually landed on that one.”

The Senior Year actress explained, “Lillian and Elizabeth are both family names carried by women in my family who I admire.”

Wilson shared that Elizabeth was also her middle name which was given to her in honour of late Queen Elizabeth.

On November 7, The Hustle actress broke the news of her daughter’s arrival via surrogate by sharing a photo of the newborn on social media.

Wilson added in the caption that her love for her daughter “is just overflowing as she called her “a precious miracle”.