Hilary Duff elaborates on her short absence from social media

Hilary Duff recently dished out details on why she had been inactive on social media during past couple of days.



On Tuesday, the Lizzie McGuire star took to Instagram story and revealed that her whole family was under the influence of various illnesses that drained out their energy.

The singer-actress started her video with greeting her followers, saying, “I haven't been on for a minute”.

The Perfect Man actress shared that her “whole family was suffering from “Covid, Hand Foot Mouth disease, colds that were worse than Covid, RSV, along with the 'good old-fashioned flu”, which is why, she was away from her social media accounts for quite some time.

“We had it all!” remarked How I Met Your Father actress, adding, “I am sure that every single family is dealing with this right now,' she sympathised, humorously adding, 'Tis the season!”

Hilary also mentioned that she’s online because of “a really cool moment out here”.

“I'm filming on the Warner Bros. Ranch today. And this place has so much history,” she commented.