 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton leaves fans in awe as she flaunts her grace in dark olive coat

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 10, 2022

Kate Middleton, who has become much-loved royal for he graceful public appearances and philanthropic efforts, amazed fans with the fall version of her monochromatic outfit formula during the latest outing.

Prince William's sweetheart, who's known for her collection of good coats and perfect outfit formulas, amazed fans with her her chic appearance in stunning dress.

The princess of Wales, during her visit to the Colham Manor Children’s Centre on Wednesday, wore an olive-colored look that included a deep hunter-green trench coat with a tie waist from Hobbs layered over a fitted ribbed Mango dress in a similar hue.

Kate finished off the look by cinching her waist with a black-and-gold belt and accessorizing with a coordinating leather Jimmy Choo clutch, matching suede pointy-toe pumps, and simple drop earrings.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son became King Charles III, and William moved up the line of succession to take his place as the new Prince of Wales. While, the former Kate Middleton, also took on an elevated new moniker: Catherine, Princess of Wales — a title that had not been used since William's late mother, Princess Diana, was alive.

