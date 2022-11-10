(G)I-DLE, IVE, New Jeans dazzle audience at Melon Music Awards 2022

(G)I-DLE, IVE, New Jeans dazzle audience at Melon Music Awards

Melon Music Awards announced the first line-up of attending artists for 2022 on Wednesday.

On November 10, Allkpop reported that Melon Music Awards officially revealed the 2022 girl group's first line-up of attending artists.

(G)I-DLE, IVE and New Jeans will be attending the Melon Music Awards nights of 2022.

The award show ceremony will have an in-person audience for the first time in three years since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The upcoming show will be held in Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on November 26, 2022, and will be broadcast live via KakaoTV, U-NEXT (Japan), CXO Media (Indonesia), FPT Play (Vietnam), and YouTube (Global - 1theK).

The awards will honor music videos that were released between November 8, 2021, and November 3, 2022.

Recently, Melon Music Awards disclosed the nominee's list of music videos and artists for 2022.