 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 10 2022
By
Web Desk

(G)I-DLE, IVE, New Jeans dazzle audience at Melon Music Awards 2022

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 10, 2022

(G)I-DLE, IVE, New Jeans dazzle audience at Melon Music Awards
(G)I-DLE, IVE, New Jeans dazzle audience at Melon Music Awards 

Melon Music Awards announced the first line-up of attending artists for 2022 on Wednesday.

On November 10, Allkpop reported that Melon Music Awards officially revealed the 2022 girl group's first line-up of attending artists.

(G)I-DLE, IVE and New Jeans will be attending the Melon Music Awards nights of 2022.

The award show ceremony will have an in-person audience for the first time in three years since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The upcoming show will be held in Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on November 26, 2022, and will be broadcast live via KakaoTV, U-NEXT (Japan), CXO Media (Indonesia), FPT Play (Vietnam), and YouTube (Global - 1theK).

The awards will honor music videos that were released between November 8, 2021, and November 3, 2022.

Recently, Melon Music Awards disclosed the nominee's list of music videos and artists for 2022.

More From Entertainment:

'The Crown' star Imelda Staunton claims new season ‘celebrates’ Queen Elizabeth

'The Crown' star Imelda Staunton claims new season ‘celebrates’ Queen Elizabeth
50 cent criticises Madonna for risqué social media posts again

50 cent criticises Madonna for risqué social media posts again
Princess Martha shaman fiancé says 'it was never my intention' to 'hurt' King

Princess Martha shaman fiancé says 'it was never my intention' to 'hurt' King

Britney Spears says she was in a haze during her wedding ceremony

Britney Spears says she was in a haze during her wedding ceremony
Justin Theroux reacts to Jennifer Aniston’s revelations on infertility

Justin Theroux reacts to Jennifer Aniston’s revelations on infertility
Tan France opens up about fatherhood amid busy schedule

Tan France opens up about fatherhood amid busy schedule
Maya Rudolph loved harmonising with costar Amy Adams on ‘Disenchanted’

Maya Rudolph loved harmonising with costar Amy Adams on ‘Disenchanted’
BLACKPINK notches record spot on Billboard charts with 'Born Pink'

BLACKPINK notches record spot on Billboard charts with 'Born Pink'
Princess Diana wanted Queen rule to 'survive': 'Here to support mama'

Princess Diana wanted Queen rule to 'survive': 'Here to support mama'
'Ungrateful' Meghan Markle has 'crown' on her cypher: 'Just to show off really'

'Ungrateful' Meghan Markle has 'crown' on her cypher: 'Just to show off really'
Letitia Wright says she is still recovering from 'traumatic' Black Panther 2 set accident

Letitia Wright says she is still recovering from 'traumatic' Black Panther 2 set accident

Prince Harry 'cheerfully' asked biographer to see 'The Crown': 'You've got to'

Prince Harry 'cheerfully' asked biographer to see 'The Crown': 'You've got to'