Princess Diana wanted Queen rule to 'survive': 'Here to support mama'

Princess Diana always had pure intentions towards Queen Elizabeth II and the monarchy, says butler Paul Burell.

Turning to his Instagram on Wednesday, the former royal staff member says the Netflix series The Crown is pure fiction and does not paint an accurate picture of the former Princess of Wales.

He said: “We will see recent Royal Family history through the lens of a fictional drama. Anyone not aware of the historic detail may believe that all of the dramatisations is based on fact.”

“Viewers should be aware that not all that they see is an accurate reflection or representation of what actually happened.”

Speaking of Princess Diana's relationship with Queen Elizabeth II, Mr Burell said: “Princess Diana was a fervent supporter of the Queen and the monarchy and worked to support Her Majesty.



“In a note written to me, the Princess said that ‘I so want the monarchy to survive’ and that ‘I am here to support Mama ([he Queen]'," he concluded.