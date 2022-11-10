 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana wanted Queen rule to 'survive': 'Here to support mama'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 10, 2022

Princess Diana always had pure intentions towards Queen Elizabeth II and the monarchy, says butler Paul Burell.

Turning to his Instagram on Wednesday, the former royal staff member says the Netflix series The Crown is pure fiction and does not paint an accurate picture of the former Princess of Wales.

He said: “We will see recent Royal Family history through the lens of a fictional drama. Anyone not aware of the historic detail may believe that all of the dramatisations is based on fact.”

“Viewers should be aware that not all that they see is an accurate reflection or representation of what actually happened.”

Speaking of Princess Diana's relationship with Queen Elizabeth II, Mr Burell said: “Princess Diana was a fervent supporter of the Queen and the monarchy and worked to support Her Majesty.

“In a note written to me, the Princess said that ‘I so want the monarchy to survive’ and that ‘I am here to support Mama ([he Queen]'," he concluded.

More From Entertainment:

Princess Martha shaman fiancé says 'it was never my intention' to 'hurt' King

Princess Martha shaman fiancé says 'it was never my intention' to 'hurt' King

Britney Spears says she was in a haze during her wedding ceremony

Britney Spears says she was in a haze during her wedding ceremony
Justin Theroux reacts to Jennifer Aniston’s revelations on infertility

Justin Theroux reacts to Jennifer Aniston’s revelations on infertility
Tan France opens up about fatherhood amid busy schedule

Tan France opens up about fatherhood amid busy schedule
Maya Rudolph loved harmonising with costar Amy Adams on ‘Disenchanted’

Maya Rudolph loved harmonising with costar Amy Adams on ‘Disenchanted’
BLACKPINK notches record spot on Billboard charts with 'Born Pink'

BLACKPINK notches record spot on Billboard charts with 'Born Pink'
(G)I-DLE, IVE, New Jeans dazzle audience at Melon Music Awards 2022

(G)I-DLE, IVE, New Jeans dazzle audience at Melon Music Awards 2022
'Ungrateful' Meghan Markle has 'crown' on her cypher: 'Just to show off really'

'Ungrateful' Meghan Markle has 'crown' on her cypher: 'Just to show off really'
Letitia Wright says she is still recovering from 'traumatic' Black Panther 2 set accident

Letitia Wright says she is still recovering from 'traumatic' Black Panther 2 set accident

Prince Harry 'cheerfully' asked biographer to see 'The Crown': 'You've got to'

Prince Harry 'cheerfully' asked biographer to see 'The Crown': 'You've got to'
Jennifer Aniston has 'zero regret' of not becoming a mom: 'Do yourself a favour'

Jennifer Aniston has 'zero regret' of not becoming a mom: 'Do yourself a favour'
Drake collabs with Chrome Hearts amid Vogue lawsuit

Drake collabs with Chrome Hearts amid Vogue lawsuit