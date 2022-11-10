 
Britney Spears says she was in a haze during her wedding ceremony

Britney Spears says she was in a haze during her wedding ceremony

Britney Spears reminisced her wedding ceremony beau Sam Asghari, recalling that she wasn’t really present in the moment.

“Wow I got married this year not sure I was honestly that PRESENT because I haven’t had real consciousness in 3 years,” the singer, who was freed from her years-long conservatorship last November, claimed in a lengthy note shared via Instagram Wednesday, November 9, 2022, via Page Six.

The caption has since been edited out from the image that she posted.

“There was a lot of talking and SPEAKING at the party !!! Not for me unfortunately because when you can’t breathe your body cant relax enough to speak !!!”

Spears, 40, clarified that she can breathe clearly “now,” but didn’t elaborate on the circumstances.

“Its been a while for me !!! I CAN NOW … I just hope my family breathes well today !!!” she continued to write in part.

The If You Seek Amy crooner tied the knot with Asghari in June, 2021, in a star-studded event with Madonna, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore and Donatella Versace in attendance.

According to Page Six, Spears later revealed that she had a panic attack shortly before walking down the aisle. “I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me…WE’RE GETTING MARRIED [ring emoji] !!!” she wrote on Instagram earlier this year. “I had a panic attack and then got it together [eye roll emoji x3].”

Britney recently posted a video of Asghari in workout gear, practicing kickboxing with a punching bag, as he playfully posed for his wife in between.

Spears captioned it, “Here’s my husband !!! He’s been gone working !!! Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he’s home now acting up … I know he’s pretty hot (sic)”

