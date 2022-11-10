 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 10 2022
Web Desk

Prince Philip, Penny Knatchbull 'affection' sparks 'extramarital' affair rumours

Thursday Nov 10, 2022

Prince Philip and confidant Penny Knatchbull relationship is showcased in season five of The Crown.

While the duo never confirmed their romance, scenes from the Netflix series depict they had a bond worth more than 'friendship.' 

Penny and Philip especially came closer after her marriage with ex-husband, Norton Knatchbull, came to an end.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward told The Sun : "Running royal properties was something Philip knew full well and having bonded with her over horses and carriage driving, their friendship blossomed further.

"While driving around sprawling country estates, Philip liked to discuss religion and other deep, worldly matters.

"I'm sure Penny, who was educated in Switzerland and the London School of Economics, would have indulged his curious mind. "

Earlier, a source told Grazia : "Penny and the Duke of Edinburgh shared decades of affection. Her presence at the funeral among only thirty attendees is exactly what the late Duke would have wanted, and the entire family will be pleased to have her among them on the sombre occasion." 

