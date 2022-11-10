 
‘Saturday Night Live’ writers to boycott Dave Chappelle

Saturday Night Live staff writers are reportedly staging a boycott over Dave Chappelle’s return to the hosting of the late night sketch show this weekend.

According to Page Six reports, some staff writers for the long-running comedy show have announced to boycott the episode Chappelle will be hosting on November 12.

Chappelle will be hosting a comedy gig for the first time since the release of his controversial comedy special The Closer, which was slammed by LGBTQ+ communities for transphobic and homophobic jokes.

“They’re not going to do the show,” an insider told Page Six. “But none of the actors are boycotting.”

Meanwhile, Chappelle’s representative told the outlet that there was nothing to suggest that there was a boycott when they attended writers’ meetings this week.

Chappelle last hosted SNL in 2020, before Netflix released his 2021 special The Closer, which sparked anger among viewers as Chappelle’s jokes were aimed at the trans community.

