Doja Cat seeks help from Elon Musk: ‘I’ve made a mistake’

The American rapper Doja Cat turned to the social networking site Twitter and asked for Elon Musk’s help for changing her account handle amid new updates.

Doja, 27, took to Twitter on Thursday to wake in on recent updates of the platform as she failed to change her handle.

The Playday singer who recently changed her account name to “Christmas” is now regretting it, as she is having a hard time changing it back to previous.

She took to her account in an effort to contact someone who could help her with the matter.

“i don’t wanna be Christmas forever @elonmusk please help i’ve made a mistake” she wrote.

The rapper commenced shortly after Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, announced that a change in a user's online name would result in the temporary loss of a checkmark.

Doja began her inquiries by simply asking: “Why can't i change my name on here.”

To which the 51-year-old entrepreneur took notice of her concerns, as he simply responded: “Working on it!”