 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Doja Cat seeks help from Elon Musk: ‘I’ve made a mistake’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 10, 2022

Doja Cat seeks help from Elon Musk: ‘I’ve made a mistake’
Doja Cat seeks help from Elon Musk: ‘I’ve made a mistake’

The American rapper Doja Cat turned to the social networking site Twitter and asked for Elon Musk’s help for changing her account handle amid new updates.

Doja, 27, took to Twitter on Thursday to wake in on recent updates of the platform as she failed to change her handle.

The Playday singer who recently changed her account name to “Christmas” is now regretting it, as she is having a hard time changing it back to previous. 

She took to her account in an effort to contact someone who could help her with the matter.

“i don’t wanna be Christmas forever @elonmusk please help i’ve made a mistake” she wrote.

The rapper commenced shortly after Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, announced that a change in a user's online name would result in the temporary loss of a checkmark.

Doja began her inquiries by simply asking: “Why can't i change my name on here.”

To which the 51-year-old entrepreneur took notice of her concerns, as he simply responded: “Working on it!”

More From Entertainment:

‘Saturday Night Live’ writers to boycott Dave Chappelle

‘Saturday Night Live’ writers to boycott Dave Chappelle

Johnny Depp dubs Amber Heard trial ‘horror show’ while thanking fans for support

Johnny Depp dubs Amber Heard trial ‘horror show’ while thanking fans for support
Nick Canon is expecting his 13th child with Abby De La Rosa

Nick Canon is expecting his 13th child with Abby De La Rosa
Kaley Cuoco admires Jennifer Aniston for speaking out about her infertility

Kaley Cuoco admires Jennifer Aniston for speaking out about her infertility
Prince Harry leaves the rest behind in controversial poll

Prince Harry leaves the rest behind in controversial poll
'The Crown' star Imelda Staunton claims new season ‘celebrates’ Queen Elizabeth

'The Crown' star Imelda Staunton claims new season ‘celebrates’ Queen Elizabeth
Charles, William fail to make to top five in most influential royal list

Charles, William fail to make to top five in most influential royal list
50 cent criticises Madonna for risqué social media posts again

50 cent criticises Madonna for risqué social media posts again
Princess Martha shaman fiancé says 'it was never my intention' to 'hurt' King

Princess Martha shaman fiancé says 'it was never my intention' to 'hurt' King

Britney Spears gushes over hubby Sam Asghari as he returns home after a month

Britney Spears gushes over hubby Sam Asghari as he returns home after a month

Britney Spears says she was in a haze during her wedding ceremony

Britney Spears says she was in a haze during her wedding ceremony