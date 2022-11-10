Brad Pitt reacts to Jennifer Aniston addressing rumours surrounding their marriage

File Footage

Brad Pitt reacted to his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston publically addressing rumours surrounding their marriage and her struggles with infertility.



An insider close to the Bullet Train actor told Hollywood Life that he “respects” the Friends alum's decision to “come clean” about the accusations that Pitt parted ways with her because she chose career over kids.

“Brad respects Jennifer’s decision to come clean about her infertility with infertility,” the source told the outlet. “The two of them have had their ups and downs and they are very much friends today.”

In her interview with Allure, Aniston slammed the “lies” that she only “cared” about her career and that she and Pit got divorced because she wouldn’t “give him a kid.”

“God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid,” she said.

“I was trying to get pregnant,” the actor added. “It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road. All the years and years and years of speculation… It was really hard.”

Aniston went on to add that she tried a number of methods to get pregnant. “I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it,” she said.