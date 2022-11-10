CMA Awards 2022: full list of winners and other details

The 56th Annual CMA Awards held on Wednesday November, 9, with Luke Bryan hosting the event for the second time, Peyton Manning co-hosted. The show broadcasted live on ABC and it will also be available to stream on Hulu.

Started off with the first-time nominee, Lainey Wilson who topped the list and ended the night with major wins, including new artist of the year and female vocalist of the year.

Wilson expressed in an emotional acceptance speech: “I know I’m new to a lot of folks, but I won’t let y’all all down. I promise you.”

Luke Combs took the stage both as a performer and a winner. Combs won the awards for the categories of coveted entertainer and album of the year.

The ceremony kicked off with a tribute given to the late Loretta Lynn, with Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood performing together.

Other performers included Kelly Clarkson, who performed with Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce.

Here’s a list of winners of the 56th Annual CMA Award winners in different categories:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Til You Can’t by Cody Johnson

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Growin’ Up by Luke Combs

SONG OF THE YEAR

Buy Dirt Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Chris Stapleton

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Old Dominion

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Never Wanted To Be That Girl by Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Til You Can’t by Cody Johnson

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lainey Wilson