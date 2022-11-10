Andrew Morton insists ‘The Crown’ season 5 is ‘like being in the room with Diana’

Princess Diana’s biographer Andrew Morton has showered Elizabeth Debicki with praises for her portrayal of the late royal in the latest season of The Crown.

The much hyped, fifth season of the royal drama series debuted on Netflix on November 9.

Morton shared his views on the latest installment of the show. Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, the royal biographer told hosts Ed Balls and Susanna Reid that he’d watched the first few minutes of episode two, the one Morton is depicted in, and said he’s “deeply shocked”.

For the unversed, Morton secretly interviewed Diana with her cooperation in the early Nineties through a series of tape recordings. He then used these recordings to write his 1992 book, Diana: Her True Story - In Her Own Words.

Morton admitted that he felt ‘shocked’ by Elizabeth’s performance. “Well I’ve just watched the first few minutes of episode two, and quite frankly I’m deeply shocked,” he said.

“It was like being in the room with Diana. Elizabeth Debicki and her portrayal of Diana was astonishing. I don’t say this lightly, but that performance really conveys the Diana that I got to know for a couple of years in the early 1990s.”

“She’s done a Golden Globe worth of acting there I think. She’ll be up for the awards,” Morton added.

The Crown season five chronicles events from 1990 to 1997, the year that Princess Diana died in a car accident in Paris, France.