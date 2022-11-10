Kim Kardashian gets candid about intense process of preparing for Met Gala 2022

Kim Kardashian shared details of her intense prep for the 2022 Met Gala look and the process of wearing Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress on the red carpet.

In the latest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, aired on Thursday, the SKIMS founder, 42, detailed her weight loss journey to fit in the historic gown.

“So, I am down to 118 [pounds] again. I got up to 120 [pounds] which was tripping me out,” the reality star revealed to her personal trainer.

Kim also shared her intense prep to get the gorgeous platinum locks to fully embody the late Hollywood icon.

“[The] process is so tedious and annoying and it’s a lot. We don’t have a shampoo bowl so we’re having to rinse it a million times. It is what it is. It’s dedication,” she said.

During the episode, Kim also opened up about the great lengths required to wear Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” gown — taken from Ripley’s Believe It or Not! — for just a few minutes at the gala.

“No one can touch me,” she said. “If anyone touches me and gets their oils on the dress … it’s too risky.”

Kim further said, “All of this — this losing weight, dyeing the hair for 30 hours, leaving the hotel in a robe, getting there, changing on the red carpet, just walking to the red carpet, then changing again into a replica of the dress because we can’t risk sitting in it and eating dinner — is all for maybe 10 minutes of my life … like, that’s it,” Kardashian mused.

She also anticipated the backlash for wearing Monroe’s look at the Met and said, “I’m a little nervous some people will hate, and just be like, ‘How dare she think she can step into Marilyn’s dress’ … and I get that.”