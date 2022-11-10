‘The Crown’ depicts Queen ‘annus horribilis’ following fire at Windsor Castle

The Crown recently depicted Queen Elizabeth II’s “annus horribilis (horrible year)” following a devastating fire at Windsor Castle and a series of scandals for the Firm.

The year 1992 proved to be a challenging one for the Royal Family with Charles and Diana’s and Andrew and Sarah Fergusons’ marriage breakdowns.

The horrifying blaze was recreated by Burghley House near Stamford in Lincolnshire for The Crown. The filming reportedly took over two days with almost 60 extras who carried out the roles of firemen and soldiers.

Then the late Queen marked her 40 years on the throne with a speech, she shared: “1992 is not a year on which I shall look back with undiluted pleasure.

“In the worlds of one of my more sympathetic correspondents, it has turned out to be an annus horribilis.”