 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 10 2022
By
Web Desk

‘The Crown’ depicts Queen ‘annus horribilis’ following fire at Windsor Castle

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 10, 2022

‘The Crown’ depicts Queen ‘annus horribilis’ following fire at Windsor Castle
‘The Crown’ depicts Queen ‘annus horribilis’ following fire at Windsor Castle

The Crown recently depicted Queen Elizabeth II’s “annus horribilis (horrible year)” following a devastating fire at Windsor Castle and a series of scandals for the Firm.

The year 1992 proved to be a challenging one for the Royal Family with Charles and Diana’s and Andrew and Sarah Fergusons’ marriage breakdowns.

The horrifying blaze was recreated by Burghley House near Stamford in Lincolnshire for The Crown. The filming reportedly took over two days with almost 60 extras who carried out the roles of firemen and soldiers.

Then the late Queen marked her 40 years on the throne with a speech, she shared: “1992 is not a year on which I shall look back with undiluted pleasure.

“In the worlds of one of my more sympathetic correspondents, it has turned out to be an annus horribilis.”

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp, lawyer Joelle Rich still together: ‘She's crazy about him’

Johnny Depp, lawyer Joelle Rich still together: ‘She's crazy about him’
Meghan Markle credits friends for making her face years-long issue

Meghan Markle credits friends for making her face years-long issue
Kim Kardashian gets candid about intense process of preparing for Met Gala 2022

Kim Kardashian gets candid about intense process of preparing for Met Gala 2022
Prince Harry slammed for not severing ties with Netflix over 'The Crown' backlash

Prince Harry slammed for not severing ties with Netflix over 'The Crown' backlash
Emily Ratajkowsiki claps back at ‘craziness’ of treating Amber Heard as ‘monster’

Emily Ratajkowsiki claps back at ‘craziness’ of treating Amber Heard as ‘monster’
Kate Middleton, William rocked by shocking news from George, Charlotte’s school

Kate Middleton, William rocked by shocking news from George, Charlotte’s school
Prince Harry’s memoir title ‘Spare’ is a ‘punchy choice’

Prince Harry’s memoir title ‘Spare’ is a ‘punchy choice’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle intent on causing ‘maximum mayhem’ with Megxit

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle intent on causing ‘maximum mayhem’ with Megxit
Andrew Morton insists ‘The Crown’ season 5 is ‘like being in the room with Diana’

Andrew Morton insists ‘The Crown’ season 5 is ‘like being in the room with Diana’
Netflix shares BTS of endearing bond of between ‘Enola Holmes 2’ stars

Netflix shares BTS of endearing bond of between ‘Enola Holmes 2’ stars
CMA Awards 2022: full list of winners and other details

CMA Awards 2022: full list of winners and other details
‘The Crown’: Princess Diana admitted attempting suicide in her ‘secret tapes’

‘The Crown’: Princess Diana admitted attempting suicide in her ‘secret tapes’