Jennifer Aniston to join Meghan Markle to discuss harmful stereotypes of women?

Jennifer Aniston could soon be a guest of Meghan Markle's newly launched podcast Architypes, which began few months ago featuring the world's prominent female celebrities from different industries.



The Duchess of Sussex, in the most of the installments of her Spotify podcast, appeared discussing harmful stereotypes of women and their own personal experiences and struggles to become a star.



Like Meghan, Jennifer Aniston has also gone thorough media scrutiny and has slammed the cruel narrative about her, other women in new interview with magazine Allur.



Jennifer Aniston, best known for playing Rachel Green in Friends, has spoken about the ordeal she went through in her late 30s and 40s.

The 53-year-old actress also tried to suggest that the media can be cruel towards women in the industry who do not have children, and created a "narrative that I was just selfish" and "just cared about my career".

Meghan does not seem to miss opportunity to cosy up to her one-time co-star, Jennifer Aniston. The move may also give the Duchess a chance to make A-list friends.

Celebrities like Serena Williams and Mariah Carey have already become guests of Meghan's show as the Duchess is reportedly chasing prominent celebrities to discuss wide range of subjects.

There were reports that Meghan also has asked her sister-in-law Kate Middleton to appear on her Archetypes podcast during the Duchess' recent visit to the UK.