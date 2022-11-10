Snoop Dogg’s biopic is finally on the way: Deets inside

Snoop Dogg is reportedly set to produce a biopic of his own life.



According to Fox News Digital, the American rapper collaborated with Universal Pictures, director Allen Hughes and writer Joe Robert Cole to make the upcoming movie.

In a released statement, Snoop shared, “I waited a long time to put this project together because I wanted to choose the right director, the perfect writer, and the greatest movie company I could partner with that could understand the legacy that I’m trying to portray on screen, and the memory I’m trying to leave behind.”

“It was the perfect marriage. It was holy matrimony, not holy macaroni,” remarked the 51-year-old singer.

Interestingly, Donna Langley, the chairwoman of Universal studio, also expressed her elation, stating, “Snoop Dogg’s life and legacy make him one of the most exciting and influential icons in popular culture.”

“We met with Snoop shortly after he acquired Death Row Records and had the opportunity to hear his story in his own words. We are humbled to be able to create the lasting document of this singular artist,” added Donna.