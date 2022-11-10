 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Michael Jackson's estate stolen items worth $1 million back

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 10, 2022

Michael Jacksons estate stolen items worth $1 million back
Michael Jackson's estate stolen items worth $1 million back

Michael Jackson's estate seeks to get back over $1 million of stolen property.

According to TMZ, The estate of MJ claimed the property is under the wrongful possession of Jeffre Phillips.

The late actor's estate claimed in the legal documents that Phillips, amid sadness and fuss on the singer's death, used the situation to his advantage by taking private and personal property from Jackson's home on Carolwood Drive in the posh Holmby Hills area of Los Angeles.

Previously, the Billie Jeans singer's estate blocked a potential sale of the items.

The estate alleges the items taken include hard drives, laptops, and iPods, as well as CDs and DVDs, assumed to have non-public performances and not-seen concert footage.

Moreover, the Smooth Criminal singer's estate also claimed that Phillips possessed Jackson's handwritten notes with few song lyrics, computers, cassette tapes, a picture album with the star face on the cover, a black skull bag, framed awards, and a Michael Jackson doll.

The Michael Jackson estate also said to know the location of stolen items and requested a judge to help recover them. On the other side, Phillips has denied any wrongdoing.

More From Entertainment:

Dave Bautista says Daniel Craig 'always happy on Knives Out' compared to 'James Bond'

Dave Bautista says Daniel Craig 'always happy on Knives Out' compared to 'James Bond'
Khloé Kardashian reveals her scar on face is ‘healing’ well

Khloé Kardashian reveals her scar on face is ‘healing’ well
The Crown: Netflix viewers cannot see past season 5 due to Harry Potter

The Crown: Netflix viewers cannot see past season 5 due to Harry Potter
Steven Spielberg blames Warner Bros. for throwing directors 'under the bus'

Steven Spielberg blames Warner Bros. for throwing directors 'under the bus'
'The Office' alum Rainn Wilson changes name to protest climate change

'The Office' alum Rainn Wilson changes name to protest climate change
Meghan was left ‘devastated’ as guest detailed trauma of daughter’s death

Meghan was left ‘devastated’ as guest detailed trauma of daughter’s death
Kate Middleton second most popular royal in world, Meghan fails to beat the Princess: Study

Kate Middleton second most popular royal in world, Meghan fails to beat the Princess: Study
Matthew Perry’s ‘dream come true’ after his memoir tops the bestseller list this week

Matthew Perry’s ‘dream come true’ after his memoir tops the bestseller list this week
Adidas moves to sell Kanye West shoe designs sans Yeezy label

Adidas moves to sell Kanye West shoe designs sans Yeezy label
'Yellowstone' star Cole Hauser savagely responds to rumours of his death on the show

'Yellowstone' star Cole Hauser savagely responds to rumours of his death on the show
Ryan Coogler learned swimming to direct 'Black Panther 2'

Ryan Coogler learned swimming to direct 'Black Panther 2'
Snoop Dogg’s biopic is finally on the way: Deets inside

Snoop Dogg’s biopic is finally on the way: Deets inside