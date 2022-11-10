Michael Jackson's estate stolen items worth $1 million back

Michael Jackson's estate seeks to get back over $1 million of stolen property.

According to TMZ, The estate of MJ claimed the property is under the wrongful possession of Jeffre Phillips.



The late actor's estate claimed in the legal documents that Phillips, amid sadness and fuss on the singer's death, used the situation to his advantage by taking private and personal property from Jackson's home on Carolwood Drive in the posh Holmby Hills area of Los Angeles.

Previously, the Billie Jeans singer's estate blocked a potential sale of the items.

The estate alleges the items taken include hard drives, laptops, and iPods, as well as CDs and DVDs, assumed to have non-public performances and not-seen concert footage.

Moreover, the Smooth Criminal singer's estate also claimed that Phillips possessed Jackson's handwritten notes with few song lyrics, computers, cassette tapes, a picture album with the star face on the cover, a black skull bag, framed awards, and a Michael Jackson doll.

The Michael Jackson estate also said to know the location of stolen items and requested a judge to help recover them. On the other side, Phillips has denied any wrongdoing.