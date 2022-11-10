 
Thursday Nov 10 2022
Khloé Kardashian reveals her scar on face is ‘healing’ well

Khloé Kardashian has recently shared health update after her tumour being removed from her face because of skin cancer scare.

A few weeks after the surgery, the Good American founder could be seen having a bandage on the left side of her face in the photos clicked by paps while she’s attending events or going around the city.

On Tuesday, the television personality took to Twitter and responded to a fan who commended her for “rocking” her band-aid and even asked when she’d be able to “take it off”.

“Trust me it's not easy lol but it will help my scar not stretch out any bigger than it has to be. Right now, it's healing so wonderfully,” said the 38-year-old.

As far as treatment is concerned, Khloé commented that she’s been doing “laser treatments” on her “scar” and “it’s healing so so well”.

Khloé shared that doctors recommended her to keep it “bandaged for at least six months”; however, she’s not “sure to go that long”.

Earlier, the media star shared details of her melanoma scare in October and underwent an “immediate operation by doctors”.

Khloé later reported that her surgeon “was able to get everything and her margins now appear clear”.

