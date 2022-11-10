 
Dave Bautista says Daniel Craig 'always happy on Knives Out' compared to 'James Bond'

Daniel Craig co-star Dave Bautista revealed the actor "was always smiling and happy' on the set of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery compared to James Bond, where "he was under a lot of pressure." 

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the former WWE star said, "He was really put through it on Bond," says Bautista of his costar. "You could feel that he was under a lot of pressure. He didn't seem like the happiest person on Bond, but on Glass Onion, it was the complete opposite."

Bautista continued, "He was just so much fun, and he was always smiling and happy and interacted a lot more. On Spectre, there wasn't a whole lot of interaction with the whole cast. But Glass Onion was the complete opposite. We were always together. So I got to know him better as a person and actually see him do his thing."

The actor marvels at Craig's transition between the two major roles was a top performance itself, "It's really a weird thing when you watch someone transform from Bond to Benoit Blanc," he marvels. "It's amazing because I'm always in awe of people who can transform themselves like that. This is why I wanted to be an actor because I wanted to be that guy. As odd as it sounds — because I look like a f--ing gorilla — I wanted to be a chameleon."

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be available on Netflix on Dec. 23.

