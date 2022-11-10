 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Camilla describes dogs faithful friends, adds 'can't imagine life without them'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 10, 2022

Camilla describes dogs faithful friends, adds cant imagine life without them

Camilla, the Queen Consort has revealed her love with animals as she  paid a sweet tribute to her two rescue dogs, saying Beth and Bluebell are "both colourful characters".

King Charles' wife Camilla said she "cannot imagine" life without her beloved dogs.

The Queen Consort adopted Jack Russells Beth and Bluebell from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, of which she is patron.

She made the comments in new book Top Dogs: A British Love Affair, which looks at the bond between humans and dogs.

Camilla continued dogs have been a "vital part of our lives" for generations as working animals and "faithful friends".

More From Entertainment:

Keanu Reeves is back in action in ‘John Wick 4’ trailer

Keanu Reeves is back in action in ‘John Wick 4’ trailer
Handmaid’s Tale star McKenna Grace pens emotional note after spine surgery: ‘life imitates art’

Handmaid’s Tale star McKenna Grace pens emotional note after spine surgery: ‘life imitates art’
Rebel Wilson makes shocking revelations about her fertility journey

Rebel Wilson makes shocking revelations about her fertility journey
Camilla appears in high spirits as she commemorates nation's war dead at Westminster Abbey

Camilla appears in high spirits as she commemorates nation's war dead at Westminster Abbey
Dave Bautista says Daniel Craig 'always happy on Knives Out' compared to 'James Bond'

Dave Bautista says Daniel Craig 'always happy on Knives Out' compared to 'James Bond'
Khloé Kardashian reveals her scar on face is ‘healing’ well

Khloé Kardashian reveals her scar on face is ‘healing’ well
The Crown: Netflix viewers cannot see past season 5 due to Harry Potter

The Crown: Netflix viewers cannot see past season 5 due to Harry Potter
Steven Spielberg blames Warner Bros. for throwing directors 'under the bus'

Steven Spielberg blames Warner Bros. for throwing directors 'under the bus'
'The Office' alum Rainn Wilson changes name to protest climate change

'The Office' alum Rainn Wilson changes name to protest climate change
Meghan was left ‘devastated’ as guest detailed trauma of daughter’s death

Meghan was left ‘devastated’ as guest detailed trauma of daughter’s death
Kate Middleton second most popular royal in world, Meghan fails to beat the Princess: Study

Kate Middleton second most popular royal in world, Meghan fails to beat the Princess: Study
Michael Jackson's estate stolen items worth $1 million back

Michael Jackson's estate stolen items worth $1 million back