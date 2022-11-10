Camilla describes dogs faithful friends, adds 'can't imagine life without them'

Camilla, the Queen Consort has revealed her love with animals as she paid a sweet tribute to her two rescue dogs, saying Beth and Bluebell are "both colourful characters".



King Charles' wife Camilla said she "cannot imagine" life without her beloved dogs.

The Queen Consort adopted Jack Russells Beth and Bluebell from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, of which she is patron.

She made the comments in new book Top Dogs: A British Love Affair, which looks at the bond between humans and dogs.

Camilla continued dogs have been a "vital part of our lives" for generations as working animals and "faithful friends".