Gwen Stefani's shocking confession to singer Kevin Hawkins revealed

Gwen Stefani, who's career spans more than three decades, left Kevin Hawkins baffled with her shocking revelation.

The singer - who is being mentored by the No Doubt star - opened up in an interview with Hello and made a surprising admission.



To a question, the Voice contestant said: "The most surprising thing about Gwen to me was when she stated that she felt as though she wouldn’t be able to make it through a singing competition such as The Voice."



"It’s crazy because she’s my coach and she knows the industry inside and out and the advice she gives is spot on."



He continued: "I was stunned to hear her say that because I think she’s a great singer. This also lets you know she’s human. We all have those thoughts about ourselves at times. We all have insecurities and for her to share hers made me love her even more. She's pure and a breath of fresh air."

He admitted: "Gwen loves my style. We actually discussed what I would be wearing for live shows and even talked about shopping together. She told me that I am the complete package and it wasn’t to boost my ego or anything. She genuinely meant it. She said to me, 'I can tell you have wanted this for a long time, you were born for this, and you are ready.'"

