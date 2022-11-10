 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp's ex Kate Moss sets the stage ablaze as she dances at a wild party

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 10, 2022

Johnny Depps ex Kate Moss sets the stage ablaze as she dances at a wild party

Kate Moss sent pulses racing in a sheer sparkling dress as as she put her incredible figure on display at a glitzy party with her famous pals, including DJ Fat Tony.

The supermodel, 48, busted out her best moves as she danced the night away with her pals at the glitzy brand event.

Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp's ex looked hotter than ever at a star-studded Diet Coke party in London on Wednesday night, putting her wild side on display while parting with her pal Fat Tony in the DJ booth in front of a cheering crowd.

The much-loved fashionista left fans in awe with her jaw-dropping moves in a sheer and sparkling dress at the lavish event.

The runway queen radiated ageless beauty with minimal makeup and let her lush blonde locks flow freely over her face and onto her back in wavy tresses.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton wanted Meghan Markle ‘absorbed’ into Prince Harry trio?

Kate Middleton wanted Meghan Markle ‘absorbed’ into Prince Harry trio?
Gwen Stefani's shocking confession to singer Kevin Hawkins revealed

Gwen Stefani's shocking confession to singer Kevin Hawkins revealed
Camilla describes dogs faithful friends, adds 'can't imagine life without them'

Camilla describes dogs faithful friends, adds 'can't imagine life without them'
Keanu Reeves is back in action in ‘John Wick 4’ trailer

Keanu Reeves is back in action in ‘John Wick 4’ trailer
Handmaid’s Tale star McKenna Grace pens emotional note after spine surgery: ‘life imitates art’

Handmaid’s Tale star McKenna Grace pens emotional note after spine surgery: ‘life imitates art’
Dolly Parton reveals she isn't competing with Mariah Carey for 'Queen of Christmas' title

Dolly Parton reveals she isn't competing with Mariah Carey for 'Queen of Christmas' title
Rebel Wilson makes shocking revelations about her fertility journey

Rebel Wilson makes shocking revelations about her fertility journey
Camilla appears in high spirits as she commemorates nation's war dead at Westminster Abbey

Camilla appears in high spirits as she commemorates nation's war dead at Westminster Abbey
Nick Lachey seemingly trolls ex Jessica Simpson with marriage diss in 'Love is Blind' season reunion

Nick Lachey seemingly trolls ex Jessica Simpson with marriage diss in 'Love is Blind' season reunion
Dave Bautista says Daniel Craig 'always happy on Knives Out' compared to 'James Bond'

Dave Bautista says Daniel Craig 'always happy on Knives Out' compared to 'James Bond'
Khloé Kardashian reveals her scar on face is ‘healing’ well

Khloé Kardashian reveals her scar on face is ‘healing’ well
The Crown: Netflix viewers cannot see past season 5 due to Harry Potter

The Crown: Netflix viewers cannot see past season 5 due to Harry Potter