Friday Nov 11 2022
Meghan Markle is becoming ‘own worst enemy’

Friday Nov 11, 2022

Royal experts warn Meghan Markle is beginning to become her very own worst enemy.

Famed royal commentator Neil Sean issued these claims on his personal YouTube Channel.

He started by admitting, “It has often been said that the Duchess of Sussex truly is her own worst enemy.”

“And when you think about it, Meghan Markle truly does make life very hard for herself every time she makes one of her now infamous podcasts,” he also added during the course of his chat.

Before concluding, Mr Sean ended up issuing a warning to the Duchess of Sussex as well and admitted, “But this particular comment has made it very difficult for her to rebrand herself back over in her homeland of the United States of America.”

These claims have been made in response to Meghan Markle’s comments about Deal or No Deal.

