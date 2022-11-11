Princess Diana heartbroken as Harry becomes 'hitman' in Prince William life

Princess Diana always wanted her boy, Prince William and Prince Harry, to support one another.

The former Princess of Wales wanted Harry to support William in his journey as the future monarch of Britain.

Her biographer, Andrew Morton, tells TIME magazine: “Diana always expected Harry to be a wingman to William, not a hitman, so it will be interesting to see how the book is received inside the Royal Family.”

This comes amid Harry's memoir release date approaches closer.

As per the promotions, the book will take "readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the 20th century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow—and horror.”

Harry parted his ways with the Royal Family in 2020, when he, alongside wife Meghan Markle stepped down from public life.