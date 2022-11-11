 
entertainment
Friday Nov 11 2022
By
Web Desk

'Tampongate': Camilla watching 'The Crown' as King Charles leaked call 'dramatised'

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 11, 2022

Queen Consort Camilla, who keenly watches The Crown, would be humiliated by her infamous tampongate scene.

The scandalous 1989 conversation between King Charles and his now wife, was leaked to press, causing embarrassment to the couple. Camilla was Charles' mistress at the time. 

Speaking about the Netflix series, This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby has branded the scene unethical.

Holly said: “There’s a scene in particular and a lot of people feel incredibly uncomfortable with it because of the nature of what’s being discussed.

“It’s a phone call. It was very much publicised at the time between Camila and Charles. A private conversation. Something none of us should have ever heard.”

She added: “I don’t think any of us should be talking about it because it’s their thing. If it was in today’s current guidelines it’s phone hacking. It would be illegal, so I think it should still be based on that still now.

“To have that put out there again for everybody to witness, talk about and be entertained by – your private thoughts. That must be painful.”

More From Entertainment:

Pregnant Diana 'threw myself down the stairs' to get King Charles 'attention'

Pregnant Diana 'threw myself down the stairs' to get King Charles 'attention'
Netflix to bring live comedy special show with Chris Rock

Netflix to bring live comedy special show with Chris Rock

Princess Diana heartbroken as Harry becomes 'hitman' in Prince William life

Princess Diana heartbroken as Harry becomes 'hitman' in Prince William life
Meghan Markle 'definitely' wanted chaos with Megxit: 'Could have gone quietly'

Meghan Markle 'definitely' wanted chaos with Megxit: 'Could have gone quietly'
Chris Evans in 'serious' romance with Alba Baptista: 'His family adores her'

Chris Evans in 'serious' romance with Alba Baptista: 'His family adores her'
Matthew Perry is 'nightmare' to work with, says co-star Elizabeth Hurley

Matthew Perry is 'nightmare' to work with, says co-star Elizabeth Hurley
From prison to beating depression, rapper Fat Joe shares new memoir

From prison to beating depression, rapper Fat Joe shares new memoir
Meghan Markle wants Kate Middleton to appear on her podcast?

Meghan Markle wants Kate Middleton to appear on her podcast?

How can Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal titles be removed?

How can Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal titles be removed?

'Meghan Markle was used to controlling her narrative as an actress'

'Meghan Markle was used to controlling her narrative as an actress'
Man who threw eggs at King Charles gets a bizarre punishment

Man who threw eggs at King Charles gets a bizarre punishment

Chris Rock to be first comedian to perform live on Netflix

Chris Rock to be first comedian to perform live on Netflix