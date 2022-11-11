'Tampongate': Camilla watching 'The Crown' as King Charles leaked call 'dramatised'

Queen Consort Camilla, who keenly watches The Crown, would be humiliated by her infamous tampongate scene.



The scandalous 1989 conversation between King Charles and his now wife, was leaked to press, causing embarrassment to the couple. Camilla was Charles' mistress at the time.

Speaking about the Netflix series, This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby has branded the scene unethical.

Holly said: “There’s a scene in particular and a lot of people feel incredibly uncomfortable with it because of the nature of what’s being discussed.

“It’s a phone call. It was very much publicised at the time between Camila and Charles. A private conversation. Something none of us should have ever heard.”

She added: “I don’t think any of us should be talking about it because it’s their thing. If it was in today’s current guidelines it’s phone hacking. It would be illegal, so I think it should still be based on that still now.

“To have that put out there again for everybody to witness, talk about and be entertained by – your private thoughts. That must be painful.”

